Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,820,000 after purchasing an additional 419,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,684,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,558,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

NYSE:AME opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

