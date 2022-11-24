Cormark Comments on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.02. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. CIBC dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.70.

NYSE TD opened at $68.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

