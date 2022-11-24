Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Hits $2.86 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $10.00 or 0.00060386 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.86 billion and $113.83 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00077807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023291 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005522 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000289 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

