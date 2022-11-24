Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 391,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,774,000 after buying an additional 323,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.54.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $534.49. 1,288,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,013. The stock has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.23 and its 200 day moving average is $497.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

