Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $7,203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

