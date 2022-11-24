Counos X Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, Counos X has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for $18.64 or 0.00113030 BTC on popular exchanges. Counos X has a total market cap of $334.03 million and approximately $275,202.36 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.69 or 0.08662447 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00483120 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.09 or 0.29641368 BTC.
Counos X Profile
Counos X was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Counos X Coin Trading
