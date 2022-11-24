Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. 220,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,001,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Creative Medical Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter worth $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter worth $98,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter worth $68,000. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

