Critical Review: Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Senmiao Technology and Crescent Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00

Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 33.64%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology N/A -10.35% -4.77% Crescent Capital BDC 24.25% 7.84% 3.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Crescent Capital BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $4.91 million 1.44 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC $93.99 million 4.61 $83.63 million $0.84 16.70

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Senmiao Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales; the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing; and the provision of supporting services provided to online ride-hailing drivers, as well as management and guarantee services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

