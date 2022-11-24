Cronos Market Cap Reaches $1.64 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0650 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $20.86 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00077582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001441 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00023235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000288 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

