Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.60.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma Stock Up 10.7 %

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $3.52 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

About Cue Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 200.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 72.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth $58,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.