Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.28. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

