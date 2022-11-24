Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) versus Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) Head to Head Survey

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyber Apps World N/A -143.55% -96.37% Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -150.63% -96.49% -73.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyber Apps World and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.02%. Given Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cerberus Cyber Sentinel is more favorable than Cyber Apps World.

4.7% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Cyber Apps World shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.9% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$1.50 million N/A N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 27.74 -$39.15 million N/A N/A

Cyber Apps World has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Summary

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel beats Cyber Apps World on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyber Apps World

(Get Rating)

Cyber Apps World Inc. develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. It offers LytSpid, an application that provides smartphone-based local delivery services; SmartSaveNow, a real-time price comparison website; and Bazaar Online, an online market platform for buying and selling various items. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

(Get Rating)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

