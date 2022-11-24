Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Cummins were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Cummins by 65.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 219.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $250.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.20. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,214 shares of company stock valued at $27,154,095 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.