Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.4% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 140.0% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $533.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,935. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

