Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $51,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.38.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $15.67 on Thursday, hitting $391.74. The stock had a trading volume of 486,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,837. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.14.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.