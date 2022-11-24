Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $429,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Illumina were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.08. The stock had a trading volume of 794,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,462. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.23.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

