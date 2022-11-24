Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.1% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 56,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.93. 3,861,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,587. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.