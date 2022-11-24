Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,132 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.3% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $62,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 26.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 8.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Danaher by 118.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Danaher by 3.8% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 104,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Danaher by 11.0% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 896,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 88,858 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.35. 1,549,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.63. The company has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

