David Hutton Purchases 1,489,000 Shares of Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX:RIM) Stock

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX:RIM – Get Rating) insider David Hutton purchased 1,489,000 shares of Rimfire Pacific Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,912.00 ($7,888.74).

Rimfire Pacific Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Company Profile

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral deposits in Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, platinum group elements, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, and silver deposits. It primarily holds interests in the contiguous tenement package spanning of 915 square kilometers within the East Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales.

