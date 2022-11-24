Dawson James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Dawson James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Dawson James also issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 30.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 125,750 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. 38.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

