Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Reaches $9.05 on Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $9.05 or 0.00054586 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $95.27 million and $346,822.26 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.61 or 0.08414337 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.72 or 0.00481029 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,891.23 or 0.29512822 BTC.

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

