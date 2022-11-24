Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $2.92 on Monday. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 757.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

