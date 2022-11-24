Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.41

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.41 and traded as high as $55.76. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 53,667 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.19.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Delek Logistics Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 108.79%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 266,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,946,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,592 shares in the company, valued at $902,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.