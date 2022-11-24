Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $20.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
PAGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.25.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance
Shares of PAGS opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $29.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 20.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,606,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,326,000 after buying an additional 573,785 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 333.7% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 348,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 268,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
