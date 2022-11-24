Develop Global Limited (ASX:DVP) Insider Buys A$40,502.00 in Stock

Develop Global Limited (ASX:DVP – Get Rating) insider Michelle Woolhouse bought 14,000 shares of Develop Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.89 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,502.00 ($26,822.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Develop Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Sulphur Springs project that includes Sulphur Springs and Kangaroo Caves deposits and tenements located to the south east of Port Hedland.

