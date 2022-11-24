dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $201.12 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $201.12 million and $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00473543 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025413 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018147 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001388 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000330 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00821857 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.