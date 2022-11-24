Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 1.9% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 39.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Diageo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $1,593,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 10.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($59.60) to GBX 5,430 ($64.21) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.12) to GBX 4,160 ($49.19) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.01. The company had a trading volume of 338,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,991. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.17 and a 200 day moving average of $177.16.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

