Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Shares Sold by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC lessened its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.53% of Digital Media Solutions worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DMS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DMS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Digital Media Solutions to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Digital Media Solutions to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Digital Media Solutions Price Performance

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:DMS remained flat at $1.69 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 61,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,665. The company has a market capitalization of $110.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

(Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

