Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

APPS stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after purchasing an additional 35,497 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,491,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 123,097 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,759,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 154,028 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

