Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DIV. CIBC increased their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.15 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DIV traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,445. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.79. The company has a market cap of C$371.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.51 and a 1 year high of C$3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.