DLD Asset Management LP Acquires 17,525 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

DLD Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $11,617,000. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after buying an additional 196,863 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of LXP stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,346. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.