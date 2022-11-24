DLD Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 200,443 MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 0.21% of MoneyGram International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 4,078.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 382,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,437. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MoneyGram International Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

Featured Stories

