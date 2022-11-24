DLD Asset Management LP Increases Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 0.34% of Tenneco worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,902,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,142,000 after purchasing an additional 563,622 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,084,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,515,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after buying an additional 273,754 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,286,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after buying an additional 46,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEN remained flat at $19.99 during midday trading on Thursday. 182,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,571. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($1.22). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 73.88% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

