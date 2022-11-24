Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,718,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $256.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

