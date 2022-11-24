Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.4 %

DG traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,112. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

