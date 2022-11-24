Dominic Benjamin James Wells Purchases 63,000 Shares of Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) Stock

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) CEO Dominic Benjamin James Wells bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $11,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Onfolio Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of ONFO opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Onfolio Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onfolio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onfolio stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Onfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

