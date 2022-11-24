Draper Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 645.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 38,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,244,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $369.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,690. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.75.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.