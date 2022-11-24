dYdX Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00011708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dYdX has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. dYdX has a market capitalization of $108.11 million and $136.78 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

