Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

EBMT has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $150.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

