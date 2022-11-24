Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Purchases 447 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 75.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $152.42. 5,640,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,333,825. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.26. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $413.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,042,867.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,042,867.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,723,319 shares of company stock valued at $551,899,783 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

