Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,773 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,773 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 18.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Target by 6.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Target by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,833,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,994. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.87 and a 200 day moving average of $160.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

