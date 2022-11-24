Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.3% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,873,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,546. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average is $105.11. The stock has a market cap of $167.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

