Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHE LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.66. 887,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,967. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.