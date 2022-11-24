Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,055 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.54. 510,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,579. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

