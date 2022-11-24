eCash Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. eCash has a total market cap of $564.74 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,541.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.39 or 0.00697603 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00240523 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00054403 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000715 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,234,598,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,234,592,173,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
