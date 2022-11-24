Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Open Text by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTEX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

