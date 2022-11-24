Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 124,704 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,179,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,704 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.3% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $54,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.24. 22,863,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,469,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

