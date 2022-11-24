Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $14.07 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weik Capital Management grew its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 10.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.11. 9,097,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,222,566. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

