Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 50,201 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $31,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 55,413 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $259,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,470,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,391,000 after buying an additional 495,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.14. 5,700,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,966,491. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

