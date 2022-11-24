Efinity Token (EFI) Trading Up 4.5% This Week

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $45.04 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for $0.0799 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,647,809 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

